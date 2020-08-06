President: Azerbaijan today is one of leading countries in world for number of COVID-19 tests per capita

Azerbaijan is taking successful steps in doing coronavirus, President Ilham Aliyev said at a video conference on measures being taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic and the socio-economic situation in the country.

The head of state stressed that Azerbaijan today is one of the leading countries in the world for the number of tests per capita.

“Of course, it requires the presence of opportunities to do tests,” he said.

President Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan has increased the number of our laboratories five times in a short period of time.

“The new laboratories to be acquired in the near future will enable even more tests. We must increase the total number of laboratories to 45.”

“Noting that new ambulance vans had recently been delivered to the country, the head of state said that 40 out of 100 ambulance vans were already in Baku.”

“These vehicles are and will be sent to all the regions. These vehicles are also of great importance in providing the necessary medical and emergency care to our citizens,” President Aliyev added.

