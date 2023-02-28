Azerbaijan was leaving behind good legacy as NAM chair after four years - President

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev emphasized that he would continue his efforts to further develop the Non-Aligned Movement, as he received a delegation led by Vice-President of the Republic of Cuba Salvador Antonio Valdés Mesa, News.az reports.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan was working towards this Movement playing an important role in international relations, saying that there was a need for broad discussions about the post-COVID period in the world.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement would come to an end this year, noting Azerbaijan was leaving behind a good legacy as chair after four years. In this regard, the head of state noted the institutionalization of the organization, the creation of its parliament and youth network, as well as other initiatives.

News.Az