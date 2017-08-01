President: Azerbaijan’s hosting “Sea Cup – 2017” proves its increasing prestige in the world

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov has read the president Ilham Aliyev’s letter in the opening ceremony of the international contest “Sea Cup – 2017”.

APA reports that, according to the letter, holding of these contests in Baku is not accidental: “Azerbaijan is already known as a country of sport and this mission is still continuing. Holding of competitions in Azerbaijan proves its increasing prestige in the world and successes in army building. I’m sure that these competitions will bring a feeling of solidarity to servicemen and be remembered by participants as a good memorial”.



President Ilham Aliyev noted these competitions will contribute to the Caspian Sea to remain as basin of peace, kind neighborhood: “I believe that these competitions will be held in the condition of sincere fraternity and friendship. I wish success to all teams. Let the strongest win”.

News.Az

