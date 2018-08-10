President Emomali Rahmon: Azerbaijani-Tajik relations will continue to develop based on friendship and partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, who is in Baku on an official visit, has expressed confidence that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan will continue to develop on the basis of friendship and partnership as he met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov.

Mentioning the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov hailed the high-level of the bilateral ties, AzerTag reports. Stressing that the official visit of the Tajik President to Azerbaijan will be important in terms of deepening political, economic and humanitarian cooperation, the Premier noted that the high-level meetings and talks held between the presidents of the two countries and the documents signed will open new prospects for the multifaceted relationship and encourage mutual investment making.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon congratulated Novruz Mammadov on his appointment as Prime Minister and wished him success in his activities. The Tajik President said he is pleased to visit friendly Azerbaijan, one of the most developed countries of the region, adding that this trip is very fruitful. Emomali Rahmon pointed out that mutually beneficial cooperation in the economic, trade, mining, agricultural, transport, educational, cultural and other spheres meets the interests of the two countries` peoples.

PM Novruz Mammadov highlighted the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The Prime Minister blamed Armenia`s non-constructive position for the delay in the settlement of the dispute, saying this poses a threat to peace and stability in the region.

They had a broad exchange of views over the development of regional cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan in the areas of mutual interest.

