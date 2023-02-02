President: Energy projects will strengthen Azerbaijan-Romania partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

“At the same time, we already became the partners in natural gas transportation issue and this is also an important milestone in our cooperation. But definitely we want to have a broader picture of our cooperation, not only energy, but also to cover issues of our trade cooperation,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he held an expanded meeting with President of Romania Klaus Iohannis, News.az reports.

“The Joint Economic Commission met last year, and will meet this year. So, we will intensify the work of the Commission, especially, taking into account the broad prospects for cooperation with respect to our energy agenda and in all other areas. The relations between our countries are very good and, of course, energy projects will strengthen our partnership,” President Ilham Aliyev mentioned.

News.Az