President: Foreign company`s building second wastewater lake without obtaining permission from anyone should be seriously investigated

"The Gadabay incident had a natural reason. A foreign company came here to make money. We do not object, they have made investments and created jobs. Of course, they didn’t come here to do charity, they came here to earn money,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting dedicated to the socio-economic results of six months of 2023, News.az reports.

“But this does not mean that our nature should be destroyed in the process. It does not mean that people's pastures and grazing areas should be occupied. It does not mean that they should build a second wastewater lake without obtaining permission from anyone. Who gave them permission? It seems that either they colluded with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources or did it on their own. So, it should be seriously investigated. All instructions have been given to the prosecutor's office and other relevant institutions,” the head of state emphasized.

