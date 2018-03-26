President holds session in Barda

+ ↺ − 16 px

A republican session on cotton-growing development is held at the Cultural Center in Barda.

The session is presided by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to Oxu.Az, a photo stand dedicated to the restoration of traditions of cotton-growing in our country laid by national leader Heydar Aliyev is presented in the lobby of the Center.

The head of state made an opening speech at the session.

