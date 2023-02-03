President Ilham Aliyev attends 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting are underway at Gulustan Palace in Baku, News.Az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the meeting.

President Ilham Aliyev addressed the event.

Senior representatives of the European Commission, Turkiye, Italy, US, Great Britain, Georgia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Albania, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia, Ukraine and Croatia are participating in the events.

Energy companies such as SOCAR, BP, BOTAS, TANAP, TAP, TPAO, TAQA, Bulgargaz EAD, Bulgartransgaz, ICGB, Fluxys, ROMGAZ SA, SACE, Desfa, TotalEnergies, FGSZ Ltd, SNAM, Uniper, Petronas, ACWA Power, Masdar, Fortescue, Future Industries, WindEurope, SolarPower Europe, and financial institutions such as the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank, the Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank, the Asian Development Bank and other institutions are attending the meetings as well.

The meetings will be continued with plenary sessions on the “Southern Gas Corridor and Green Energy Ministerial Session”, the “Southern Gas Corridor: Expanding Affordable, Stable and Safe Natural Gas Supply” and the “Green Energy: Delivery of Caspian Sea Wind Energy to European Energy Markets”.

The plan also includes the first meeting of the Steering Committee on the implementation of the “Agreement on strategic partnership in the field of green energy between the Governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary and Romania” as part of the Advisory Council.

In the end, a press conference will be held on the results of the meetings.





