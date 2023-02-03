President Ilham Aliyev: Agreement on green energy development and transmission between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary and Romania will open new chapter in energy security

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Agreement on green energy development and transmission between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary and Romania will open the new chapter in energy security,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial meeting held in Baku, News.Az reports.

“December was a remarkable month for energy security because of two important events. First, signing of an agreement between Azerbaijan and Romania on gas supply, and the gas supply will start soon. So, Romania joins the team of countries, part of the Southern Gas Corridor and also, singing an agreement on green energy development and transmission between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary and Romania, which will create additional synergy for our efforts and will actually open the new chapter in energy security,” the head of state mentioned.

News.Az