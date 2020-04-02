President Ilham Aliyev: All decisions made by state should be enforced without exception and without any privileges

+ ↺ − 16 px

All decisions made by the state should be enforced without exception and without any privileges, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev when receiving Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Trend reports.

“We can clearly see what is happening in different parts of the world these days. It is possible to say that the situation in the leading countries of the world and Europe, in the most developed countries is getting out of control, about a thousand people die there every day, and it is already difficult for medical personnel to provide patients with proper care. Hospitals are overcrowded and patients are placed in corridors. Many people die because they do not receive medical attention in a timely manner because the number of patients is growing rapidly and the health system of countries can’t catch up with the growing number of these patients. After all, the health systems of all countries are designed for normal conditions, including Azerbaijan,” said the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that if the pandemic gets widespread in Azerbaijan, then a tragic turn of events will be inevitable in our country too.

“Therefore, all decisions made by the state should be enforced without exception and without any privileges. I am urging citizens once again to act responsibly. They shouldn’t go out if they don’t have to, they should fully comply with the rules published and announced yesterday. They should protect themselves, their loved ones and doctors. Because doctors are risking their own lives. They should protect police officers, just as police officers are protecting them and risking their own lives. Therefore, I once again demand responsibility from all our citizens and hope that Azerbaijani citizens will demonstrate a sense of responsibility. Of course, the pandemic has dealt a major blow to the economic development of the whole world,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state noted that leading financial institutions of the world are already openly declaring that the possible crisis in the aftermath of the pandemic will be even harsher than the recession of 2008-2009.

“At the same time, a sharp drop in the oil price on world markets, the decline by more than in half can create major problems for our economy. Our revenues are reducing, of course. Despite this, I want to say again that there should be no problem with the execution of the state budget for this year. First of all, all social obligations must be completely fulfilled and the implementation of all social infrastructure projects must be ensured. At the same time, budget expenditure needs to be reviewed and non-urgent projects can be postponed. Of course, when reviewing issues of implementation or, on the contrary, postponement of these projects, employment issues must definitely be considered as well. Because the investment projects implemented by the state also provide employment, and for Azerbaijan with its growing population issues of employment are certainly in the foreground,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az

News.Az