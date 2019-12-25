President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 2.5m for renovation of roads in Mingachevir

President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 2.5m for renovation of roads in Mingachevir

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to renovate roads in the city of Mingachevir, APA reports.

Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 2.5 million manats for the renovation of the roads connecting Gunashli, Baghlar, Uchkhoz and Tingchilik residential areas with the city.

News.Az

News.Az