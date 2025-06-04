Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev allocates funding to support Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev allocates funding to support Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation
Photo: AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to allocate funding to the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation (AMF) in recognition of the national team’s recent victory at the WMF World Cup 2025.

According to the Order, AZN 2,000,000 will be allocated from the 2025 President’s Reserve Fund to the AMF, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to ensure the provision of financing, while the Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked with addressing matters arising from the Order.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      