President Ilham Aliyev allocates funding to support Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to allocate funding to the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation (AMF) in recognition of the national team’s recent victory at the WMF World Cup 2025.

According to the Order, AZN 2,000,000 will be allocated from the 2025 President’s Reserve Fund to the AMF, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to ensure the provision of financing, while the Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked with addressing matters arising from the Order.

