President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for construction of school in Aghjabadi

President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for construction of school in Aghjabadi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the presidential Order, the Education Ministry is allocated one million manats for school construction

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order providing an initial allocation for the construction of a new school in Salmanli village, Aghjabadi district, AZERTAC reports.

Under the presidential Order, the Ministry of Education is allocated one million manats for the construction of the 432-seat school in the village.

News.Az

News.Az