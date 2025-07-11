President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds to strengthen National Oncology Center

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to strengthen the material and technical capacity of the National Oncology Center, News.Az reports citing AzerTAG.

The order allocates 650,000 manat (over $382,000) from the Presidential Reserve Fund, as outlined in Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget, to the Ministry of Health for the needs of the National Oncology Center.

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to provide the necessary funding, while the Cabinet of Ministers will address any issues arising from the implementation of the order.

The directive takes effect from the date it was signed.

News.Az