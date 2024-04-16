President Ilham Aliyev: Among infrastructure projects implemented in Azerbaijan in recent years, Shirvan irrigation canal holds special importance

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Laying the foundation of the Shirvan irrigation canal is a very significant event. Among the infrastructure projects implemented in Azerbaijan in recent years, this one has a special importance,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction of the Shirvan irrigation canal in the Hajigabul district.

Pointing out that the canal is already named Shirvan, the head of state said: “The canal will actually be rebuilt, and thousands of people will benefit from this project. The length of the 120-kilometer canal will be doubled to more than 200 kilometers. As for arable areas, it will also be more than doubled in size.”

News.Az