Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev: Among infrastructure projects implemented in Azerbaijan in recent years, Shirvan irrigation canal holds special importance

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev: Among infrastructure projects implemented in Azerbaijan in recent years, Shirvan irrigation canal holds special importance

“Laying the foundation of the Shirvan irrigation canal is a very significant event. Among the infrastructure projects implemented in Azerbaijan in recent years, this one has a special importance,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction of the Shirvan irrigation canal in the Hajigabul district.

Pointing out that the canal is already named Shirvan, the head of state said: “The canal will actually be rebuilt, and thousands of people will benefit from this project. The length of the 120-kilometer canal will be doubled to more than 200 kilometers. As for arable areas, it will also be more than doubled in size.”


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      