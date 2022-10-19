President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at Zangilan International Airport

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at Zangilan International Airport

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at Zangilan International Airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed conditions created at Zangilan International Airport, News.az reports.

President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC Jahangir Asgarov informed the head of state and the First Lady about the airport.

The runway of Zangilan International Airport is 3,000 meters in length and 60 meters in width. The airport will be capable of accommodating all types of aircraft, including heavy cargo aircraft.

Built in accordance with international standards, the airport terminal will be able to serve 200 passengers per hour. The terminal has a VIP lounge, cafe, medical point and office rooms.

News.Az