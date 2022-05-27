President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed intensive orchard in Zangilan district

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the intensive orchard in Zangilan district, News.az reports.

Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov and gardener Galib Humbatov informed the President and the First Lady of the work done in the intensive orchard.





News.Az