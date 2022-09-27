President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Yukhari Govharagha Mosque in Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the Yukhari Govharagha Mosque in the city of Shusha and viewed the reconstruction and restoration work being carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation here.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov informed the head of state and the First Lady of the work done.

The restoration work in the historical Yukhari Govharagha Mosque started in November 2021.

The conservation and restoration works in the Yukhari Govharagha Mosque, which was destroyed by Armenians during the occupation of the city of Shusha, are carried out in accordance with the original architectural style by a consortium of companies from Azerbaijan, Italy and Turkiye and with the financial support of Pasha Holding.

The restoration process is carried out under the supervision of the Austrian Wehdorn Architekten company.

News.Az