President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Khojavand and Fuzuli districts

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the Khojavand and Fuzuli districts, News.Az reports.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the tourism projects to be implemented in the village of Tugh.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the Administrative Center and the first residential quarter here.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then got acquainted with the reconstruction project of the secondary school in the Hadrut settlement, and attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the first residential quarter.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed about the Tourism Information Center.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Administrative Center.

The head of state inaugurated the 8.2-km section of the Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway, the Hadrut junction substation and the Digital Management Center.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended a ceremony of the laying of the foundation stone for the village of Pirahmadli, the Fuzuli district.

The head of state opened the 12.3-km section of the Fuzuli-Hadrut highway, and aid the foundation stone for the village of Dadali.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspected the construction works carried out by the State Housing Development Agency (MIDA) in the Fuzuli residential complex, and participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for the internal road-street network of the city of Fuzuli.

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the Fuzuli Digital Substation and Management Center owned by “Azerishig” OJSC.

The head of state and the First Lady viewed the progress of the construction works in the school being built in Fuzuli as a gift by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on behalf of the Uzbek people.

President Ilham Aliyev then laid the foundation stone for the complex of drinking water supply, sewage and storm drainage system of the city of Fuzuli.

News.Az