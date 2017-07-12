President Ilham Aliyev appoints honorary consuls
Under the Order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Andreas Köhnsberger has been appointed honorary consul of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Sankt Pölten,
Helmut Mantsenrayter was appointed honorary consul of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Klagenfurt am Wörterse, Austria, News.Az reports citing Marja.
By another decree of the President, Targ Hamza Zeynalabdin has been appointed Honorary Consul of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Sudan.
