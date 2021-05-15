President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Gabala district for visit (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have arrived in Gabala district for a visit.

The head of state, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Gabala.

A new bridge over the Bum River on the second kilometer of the Bum-Tikanli-Abrikh highway, which separates 11 residential settlements with a population of 20,000 people from the district center and other settlements and a 2km highway to Bum settlement in Gabala district have been inaugurated after the renovation.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

The head of state was informed of the technical indicators of the new bridge and the road.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have visited the Albanian Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary located in Nij settlement of Gabala district.

Gabala Railway Station and Laki station - Gabala single-track railway have been inaugurated.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have visited the secondary school No 1 and Saint Elisæus Jotaari Church in Nij settlement of Gabala district.

The head of state, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva lit candles in the church.

