Azerbaijani president arrives in Turkiye for working visit

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Turkiye for a working visit at the invitation of President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at the Esenboga Airport in Ankara decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez and other officials.

