Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkmenistan for working visit

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkmenistan for working visit

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the city of Turkmenbashi for a working visit to attend the First Trilateral Summit of the Heads of State of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Republic of Turkiye and Turkmenistan, News.Az reports. 

A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at the Turkmenbashi International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and other officials.

News about - President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkmenistan for working visit

News about - President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkmenistan for working visit

News about - President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkmenistan for working visit

News about - President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkmenistan for working visit


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      