President Ilham Aliyev attended ceremony to celebrate 90th anniversary of renowned oil scientist and geologist, academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade

A ceremony to mark the 90th anniversary of renowned oil scientists and geologists, academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade has been held, AzerTag reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

