President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of new building of Surakhani District Court (PHOTO)

A new administrative building of the Surakhani District Court has been inaugurated.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the building.

Minister of Justice Fikrat Mammadov informed the head of state of the conditions created in the building.

President Ilham Aliyev was also informed of the Masalli Court Complex.

News.Az

