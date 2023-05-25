President Ilham Aliyev attends expanded meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow

The expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council has been held in Moscow.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event in the capacity of a guest.

The head of state addressed the meeting.

