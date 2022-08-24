President Ilham Aliyev awarded highest order of Kazakhstan “Altyn Kyran” – “Golden Eagle”

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has presented the highest order of Kazakhstan “Altyn Kyran” – “Golden Eagle” to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The Decree of the President of Kazakhstan on awarding President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with the “Altyn Kyran” order in recognition of his special contribution to the strengthening and development of bilateral political, economic and cultural relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Azerbaijan was read out.

President Aliyev expressed gratitude to President Tokayev for being awarded the highest order of Kazakhstan.

News.Az