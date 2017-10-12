President Ilham Aliyev awards railway workers

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on conferring the title of “Honored engineer” upon a group of railway workers.

According to the order, the title of “Honored engineer” was conferred upon four railway workers – Musa Aliyev, Panah Karimov, Hikmat Mammadov and Mazahir Safarov for their contributions to the development of railway transport in the country, APA reported.

Upon another presidential order, a group of railway workers were awarded the Taraggi Medal. In addition, Ali Mammadov was awarded the personal stipend of the Azerbaijani President for his efficient services in the development of the country’s railway transport.

News.Az

