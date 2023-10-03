President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to development of relations of friendship and cooperation with Germany

“We attach great importance to the development of relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he sent a letter of congratulations to President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of October 3 - German Unity Day, News.Az reports.

“It is gratifying that our countries enjoy the active and fruitful cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian areas.

Azerbaijan is determined to strengthen relations with Germany and continue mutually beneficial cooperation. I am sure that both our intergovernmental relations and our mutually beneficial interaction within the European Union will continue to develop and strengthen,” the head of state said in his message.

News.Az