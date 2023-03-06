Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is committed to Brussels peace agenda

Azerbaijan is committed to the Brussels peace agenda, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar, News.Az reports. 

The head of state recalled his meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, and emphasized that Azerbaijan was committed to the Brussels peace agenda.


