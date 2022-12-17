President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is expanding geography of its gas supplies to European market

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Yesterday SOCAR and Romgaz signed a contract on gas supply from Azerbaijan to Romania starting from 1st January next year. So, Azerbaijan is expanding the geography of its gas supplies to European market,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a plenary meeting on the signing ceremony of the “Agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary” in Bucharest, News.az reports.

“This is a win-win situation. Europe needs to strengthen its energy security. Azerbaijan needs reliable market for its huge energy resources,” the head of state emphasized.

