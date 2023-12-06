President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is ready to host COP29
“Azerbaijan is ready to host COP29. We have a lot to report,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations.
“There are certain problems in getting the conference to Baku. Hopefully, very soon we can find a good resolution to this problem. And that will be another important step towards peace,” the Azerbaijani President added.