President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is ready to host COP29

“Azerbaijan is ready to host COP29. We have a lot to report,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations.

“There are certain problems in getting the conference to Baku. Hopefully, very soon we can find a good resolution to this problem. And that will be another important step towards peace,” the Azerbaijani President added.


News.Az 

