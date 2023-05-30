President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Israel start active communications in area of cybersecurity

+ ↺ − 16 px

“One of the areas, which relatively recently we started to cooperate in, is the area of cybersecurity. We are very glad that active communications in this area have started,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a statement to the press with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, News.Az reports.

“Today, it is not a secret that cybersecurity is an important part of national security of every country. Definitely, great experience of Israeli companies in this area will be helpful to us including training of young generation, education, which will be fundamental factor in order to achieve our goals and protect ourselves from threats,” the Azerbaijani President added.

News.Az