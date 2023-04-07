President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan will further continue its efficient cooperation with WHO

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We highly appreciate the work of Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. Azerbaijan will further continue its efficient cooperation with the Organization,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a post on his social media account on the occasion of the World Health Day, News.Az reports.

"7 April is the World Health Day. The World Health Organization marks its 75th anniversary. Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goal 3 on good health for all and is taking a consistent and results-oriented action at the national level. With the support from the WHO, the Non-Aligned Movement chaired by Azerbaijan has demonstrated global leadership in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic," the head of state added.

News.Az