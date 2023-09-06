President Ilham Aliyev: Bringing of goods by Armenia in front of Lachin checkpoint without agreement with Baku is interference in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs

The bringing of goods, which the Armenian side claims were for humanitarian purposes, by Armenia in front of Azerbaijan's “Lachin” border crossing point without agreement with the Azerbaijani side is interference in Azerbaijan's internal affairs and disrespect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country, President Ilham Aliyev said during a phone talk with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani president said that such a policy of Armenia seriously harmed the peace treaty negotiations.

The head of state noted that food cargo was delivered to that area through the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, but the illegal separatist regime refused it.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled that representatives of the Armenian population of Azerbaijan's Karabakh were invited to the capital Baku and other cities of the country to hold discussions on reintegration issues, but they refused.

News.Az