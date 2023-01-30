President Ilham Aliyev completed his official visit to Hungary

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has ended his official visit to Hungary, News.az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at the Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were seen off by Minister for Economic Development of Hungary Márton Nagy, Head of Office of the President of Hungary Gergely Ekler and other officials.

News.Az