President Ilham Aliyev concluded his working visit to Bulgaria

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has completed his working visit to the Republic of Bulgaria, News.az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Sofia Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Transport and Communications of Bulgaria Hristo Aleksiev and other officials.

News.Az