President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Kazakh leader
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, APA reports.
"On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and to all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Independence Day," the message reads.
"Brotherly Kazakhstan has made significant strides in strengthening statehood, as well as in socio-economic and humanitarian spheres, and has become an active and influential member of the world community."
President Aliyev voiced confidence that Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan inter-governmental relations, friendship and partnership, which are based on mutual trust, confidence and support, will continue developing through the joint efforts.
"Dear Nursultan Abishevich, on this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, happiness, and the friendly people of Kazakhstan everlasting peace and prosperity," the message reads.
News.Az