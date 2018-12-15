President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Bahrain

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to the King of Bahrain, His Majesty Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on his country`s National Day.

In the letter, the Head of State expressed confidence that relations between Azerbaijan and Bahrain will continue developing in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation.

The Azerbaijani leader wished the King of Bahrain robust health and the people of Bahrain peace and prosperity.

News.Az

