President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Morocco

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to King of Morocco Mohammed VI.

“It is on the occasion of the national holiday of your country that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I wish to offer my most cordial congratulations and best wishes to you and the brotherly people of Morocco,” President Aliyev said in his message.

The head of state noted that the present level of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Morocco is gratifying.

“I am confident that these ties will continue to develop successfully, through our joint efforts, both bilaterally and within the international bodies, particularly, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement.”

“On this pleasant day, I wish strong health and success to you, and everlasting peace and prosperity to your people,” he added.

