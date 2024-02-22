President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Saudi Arabia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the occasion of his country’s national day, News.Az reports.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to convey to you and, through you, to your fraternal people, our sincerest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of February 22 - Day of Founding of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“We attach great importance to the friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, built on such strong foundations as Islamic solidarity, brotherhood, mutual support, and trust. The high-level political dialogue between us is accompanied by our effective cooperation across various fields,” the head of state noted.

“We highly appreciate the support provided by Saudi Arabia from the very first day to our country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. I am confident that we will make joint efforts to deepen the relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, ensure the successful continuation of interaction both on a bilateral basis and within international organizations in the interests of our fraternal peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you good health, success in your endeavors, and to the fraternal people of Saudi Arabia - continuous well-being and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az