President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Swiss President-elect

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President-elect of the Swiss Confederation Madam Simonetta Sommaruga.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the occasion of your election to the post of the President of the Swiss Confederation,” the Azerbaijani president said in his letter.

“I believe that we will continue our efforts to further develop and foster the friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland in the forthcoming period of your Presidency,” President Aliyev said. “I use this occasion to convey also my best wishes and greetings on the coming new year of 2020.”

