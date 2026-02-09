President Ilham Aliyev dismisses Tahir Budaqov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tahir Budaqov has been dismissed from his position as Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Statistics Committee and appointed head of Baku’s Nasimi District Executive Authority.

The decision was signed by President Ilham Aliyev. Under a separate order, Budaqov was immediately assigned to lead the Nasimi district administration in the capital, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Budaqov has held several senior government roles throughout his career. Between 1999 and 2006, he served as Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection. From 2006 to 2009, he worked as deputy head of a department within the Presidential Administration.

He later served as head of Baku’s Nizami District Executive Authority from 2009 to 2015. In August 2015, he was appointed Chairman of the State Statistics Committee, a position he held until the latest reshuffle.

Budaqov has also maintained an active role in political structures. He has been a member of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) since 1993, joined its Political Council in 1999, and became a member of the party’s Board in March 2021. On the same date, he was also appointed Deputy Chairman of YAP and Head of its Central Office.

News.Az