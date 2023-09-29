President Ilham Aliyev: Eastern Zangazur is now being totally reconstructed

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Eastern Zangazur is now being totally reconstructed along with Karabakh region of Azerbaijan,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum themed "Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities", News.Az reports.

“We have guests from 53 countries, almost 200 foreign guests and a total of 400 participants at the second Azerbaijan National Urban Forum. This really is a reflection of our friendship and reflection of our common interest to see totally destroyed areas during the occupation to be rebuilt,” the head of state noted.

News.Az