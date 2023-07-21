President Ilham Aliyev examined construction progress of Shusha city hospital

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the progress of construction of the 90-bed Shusha city hospital, News.az reports.

The head of state was informed about the works done.

The foundation of the Shusha city hospital was laid on November 7, 2021 with participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva. Construction of the hospital building occupying the territory of 3.7 hectares began this January. The hospital consists of 6 buildings including four 4-storey and two one-storey ones. The basement will be utilized as an in-patient medical service and shelter, and, if needed, as a military hospital.

The in-patient service section is scheduled to house reception, medical ward, child care, surgery, delivery, gynecology, communicable disease, anesthesiology-intensive care, hemodialysis departments.

The out-patient care section will have an advisory clinic, children’s polyclinic, diagnostic radiology, functional diagnostics, physiotherapy and rehabilitation medicine as well as clinical diagnostics laboratory.

The Hygienic and Epidemiological Center, Forensic Examination and Pathologic Anatomy Union, communicable disease and hemodialysis buildings will also be built in the area of the Shusha City Hospital.

News.Az