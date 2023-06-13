President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to President Sergio Mattarella
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella, following the death of former Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, prominent statesman and public and political figure Silvio Berlusconi, News.az reports.