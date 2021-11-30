President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva give instructions on burial of servicemen killed in helicopter crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have given relevant instructions on the burial of servicemen killed in the helicopter crash, News.Az reports citing the head of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev.

Guliyev said that the funeral will be held on Dec. 1.

Elchin Guliyev added that in accordance with the legislation, the servicemen, who died during the military exercises, are granted the status of martyrs: "The legislation provides for the automatic granting of the status of martyrs to the servicemen, who died during the military exercises."

News.Az