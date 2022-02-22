President Ilham Aliyev gets acquainted with Coordinating Center of the Cabinet of Ministers of Russia (PHOTO)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the Coordination Centre of the Russian Federation Government.
Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.
Then they posed for photos.
President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin then had a meeting.
