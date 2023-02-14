President Ilham Aliyev hails Angola’s support for Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The political relations between Angola and Azerbaijan are at a good level, and there are great opportunities for the development of bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy and trade. There are wide opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Angola Augusto da Silva Cunha, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani President hailed Angola’s support for Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement. The head of state emphasized that Azerbaijan has put forward an initiative that a country holding the chairmanship of the Movement should become a permanent member of the UN Security Council on a rotating basis as part of the reforms in the UN, stressing the importance of conducting consultations among the member states of the Non-Aligned Movement on this issue.

The head of state said that when Azerbaijan took on the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, he had emphasized that the problems of the member states of the organization would be kept on the agenda, and Azerbaijan attaches great importance to this issue.

News.Az