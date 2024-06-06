President Ilham Aliyev: Hungary is our number one partner in European Union

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan and Hungary are strategic partners and relevant documents have already been signed,” President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with the speakers of parliaments of TURKPA member states.

“At the same time, we are actively working in many areas. Hungary is our number one partner in the European Union, and in some cases, when certain unfounded accusations are leveled against Azerbaijan, Hungary is the first to come to our defense. I am also aware that Hungary is also facing pressure from some European countries because of this. However, Hungary's principled position, the fact that it is on the side of right and justice and respects international law greatly enhances its international reputation,” the head of state mentioned.

News.Az